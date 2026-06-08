As part of their annual Night Out event, the West Richland Police Department is inviting you to Community Night Out THIS Friday, June 12th. It was moved to a new date in hopes of cooler weather and expanded fun.

This Year's Event Is From 5 pm - 9 pm at Bombing Range Sports Complex

Join us for a community event designed to bring citizens and law enforcement together in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

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Show up to the West Richland Police Department Community Night Out with an appetite! The Police Department will provide complimentary food and drinks, including:

• Hot dogs

• Hamburgers

• Water

• Juice boxes

• Ice cream sandwiches

This year's Community Night Out features live music from a local band, a beer garden, a variety of food trucks, and lots of vendors on site.

Bring the whole family for a fun time. There will be important child safety information, local law enforcement, and emergency vehicles.

It's a great way to get to know your local law enforcement officers and staff, and enjoy a safe, educational night out with your neighbors.

We look forward to spending time with our community and strengthening connections in a welcoming and enjoyable setting.

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