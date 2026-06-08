West Richland’s Community Night Out Promises Good Food and Fun
As part of their annual Night Out event, the West Richland Police Department is inviting you to Community Night Out THIS Friday, June 12th. It was moved to a new date in hopes of cooler weather and expanded fun.
This Year's Event Is From 5 pm - 9 pm at Bombing Range Sports Complex
Join us for a community event designed to bring citizens and law enforcement together in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
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Show up to the West Richland Police Department Community Night Out with an appetite! The Police Department will provide complimentary food and drinks, including:
• Hot dogs
• Hamburgers
• Water
• Juice boxes
• Ice cream sandwiches
This year's Community Night Out features live music from a local band, a beer garden, a variety of food trucks, and lots of vendors on site.
Bring the whole family for a fun time. There will be important child safety information, local law enforcement, and emergency vehicles.
It's a great way to get to know your local law enforcement officers and staff, and enjoy a safe, educational night out with your neighbors.
We look forward to spending time with our community and strengthening connections in a welcoming and enjoyable setting.
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Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher