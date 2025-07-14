Who doesn't like fast food? It's fast, delicious, somewhat cheaper, and very popular in the United States. On any given day, 36.6% of adults in the country consume fast food from a chain restaurant.

Which Is Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?

From the golden arches of McDonald's to Taco Bell, we have so many fast food joints to ruin our diets at. My first job was working at a fast food restaurant. Remember Rax Roast Beef? During its most popular time in the 80s, Rax had 504 locations in the U.S. As of today, there are six remaining. Thank goodness for Arby's.

The Unhealthiest Restaurant in the U.S. Now Has 85 Locations in Washington.

According to an article on World Atlas, we're eating out more than ever! As of late, I admit that I've been in the drive-through, waiting for a delicious, refreshing chocolate Frosty.

Who can resist this tasty-treat on a triple-digit temperature day? I was such a Frosty fan, that at one time, that I had a Frosty Key Tag. You could get a FREE Jr. Frosty with every purchase. Who knew Wendy's would top the list of Most Unhealthy Fast-Food Restaurants in the US?

It's Extremely Easy to Sabotage Your Healthy Eating Plan in One Visit.

A Triple Baconator meal with large fries and medium Frosty hits about 2,160 calories, 54 g saturated fat and 3,400 mg sodium, exceeding most daily limits in one sitting.

