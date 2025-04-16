Weather Alert: Unleashing the High Winds in Washington State

NWS-Spokane-Facebook NWS-Spokane-Facebook loading...

The National Weather Service is warning Washington residents about increased potential for grass fires Wednesday and Thursday due to gusty winds and low humidity.

While it's nice to see green grass emerging in the region, dead wild grasses from last year will be capable of carrying fire Wednesday and Thursday. The strongest winds will be Wednesday across central Washington.

Wind Advisories Have Been Issued Till 8 pm, With Gusts as High as 50 mph Possible.

As High Winds Hit WA on Wednesday and Thursday, People Should Be Prepared.

While temps will be cooler, the winds will be an issue for boaters. The extreme winds will increase the potential for fires to spread rapidly.

Residents Are Advised to Secure Loose Outdoor Objects.

No one wants to find someone else's trampoline or trash cans in their yard. Bring in unsecured items from patios and balconies.

If You're Driving in High Winds, There are Some Things to Note:

• Slow down. Reduce your speed so that you can stay in control of your vehicle.

• Observe other vehicles. Keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles.

• Avoid overpasses. Do NOT park or attempt to seek shelter from the wind under overpasses or trees.

