The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is contemplating killing a wolf to stop a pack that continues to prey on livestock. Wildlife agents say there aren't any other non-lethal methods.

Wolves From the Togo Pack Killed Two Calves and Injured a third in a 30-Day Span.

According to a report, the attacks occurred with 3 seperate livestock producers in Ferry County, in Northeast Washington. The reports were made on:

• July 11th

• July 16th

• July 24th

Non-lethal methods were used, including near-daily range riding, increased human presence, and ranchers removing sick and injured livestock.

Despite These Efforts, WDFW Is Considering Lethal Removal of One or More Wolves

Although wolves mostly prey on elk, deer, and moose, some have been known to injure or kill livestock. Wolves will also scavenge on carcasses. Many nonlethal conflict prevention strategies have been developed to minimize wolf predation on livestock, and WDFW works directly with livestock producers to adapt these strategies to individual situations.

Last year wolves were responsible for injuring or killing at least 56 cattle in Washington. It's the highest WDFW has recorded since tracking wolf-livestock conflict.

Livestock Producers Should Confine Cows and Ewes to Fenced or Barnyard Areas

Calves and lambs should be kept in secure pens until they grow larger. It is also helpful to delay the turnout of cattle from fenced areas to open, remote grazing areas until calving is complete, or until deer fawns and elk calves are born.

Proactive measures are recomended for use by livestock operators to avoid or reduce conflicts between livestock and wolves.

