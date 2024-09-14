Snap Your Best Shot for the WDFW Big Game Hunting Photo Contest

Attention hunters and photographers: the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for you submissions for their 2025 Big Game Regulations Cover Photo Contest.

The theme is 'Hunters Contributing to Conservation'

We know that hunters contribute to conservation by purchasing state licenses, paying the Pittman-Robertson excise tax on equipment, and helping to meet management objectives through sustained harvest. We want to see all the other ways Washington hunters support wildlife management and conservation. Whether you’re educating new hunters, volunteering on habitat improvement projects on public or private land, staying involved in local outdoor associations, or contributing in other valuable ways, we want to see your photos!

You're encouraged to share photos of your experiences hunting, fishing, and enjoying the Washington outdoors. Fish and wildlife photography submissions are also welcome. WDFW will feature select photos in its print and digital content.

To instill a value for safety in the outdoors, photos should show people using all expected safety practices, such as wearing personal flotation devices when on the water or hunter orange/pink when it is required.

The photo contest runs from September 13th, 2024, to February 13th, 2025.

The winner of the contest will be announced in April 2025. Don't be shy. Take as many photos as necessary to get just the right shot. You can submit your photos by clicking on the box below.

