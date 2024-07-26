Exploring the Most Majestic Waterfall of Washington: a Scenic Adventure

There's not a better time than this summer, to take a drive to the most majestic waterfall in Washington.

I've not visited yet, but Curly Creek Falls is on my bucket list of places to visit in Washington. Located in the Southwestern part of the state, the 86-foot waterfall flows from Curly Creek, and is about 1150 feet above sea level. Just downstream, Curly Creek flows into Lewis River. Cury Creek Falls is also known as Curly/Miller Falls.

Curly Creek Falls is Unique, Due to Having Two Natural Basalt Arches.

According to the Washington Trails Association, Hiking Curly Creek Falls, you can go on a few hundred feet furthere to encounter a second waterfall for Miller Creek Falls. That pours into a plunge pool. Word has it, the best time to visit the waterfalls, is in May or June, when they're running at their fullest. And, you can bring your dog on a leash.

Curly Creek Falls is North of I-84 near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. It's 24.5 miles North of Stabler, Washington and the same distance East of Cougar, Washington.

If you want to see more, check out the Youtube video from PacificNW Hiker, below.

