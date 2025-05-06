According to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 91 percent of drownings that occurred on USACE land in 2024 happened without a life jacket. Not surprisingly, the majority of victims were males and over the age of 18. Meaning, either the victims didn’t have access to a life jacket, or ego and pride kept them from wearing one. Honestly, I'm one of those - life jackets are bulky and practically no one wears one on a boat these days, and although it's not required to have one on at all times while in a boat, there are plenty of rules to familiarize yourself with before heading out.

As temperatures begin to rise in Washington and Oregon, more and more people head to the Columbia River, mountain lakes, and small rivers and streams to beat the heat. Although it’s warmer outside, the water temperatures in the PNW are still extremely cold, and when someone unexpectedly falls into cold water, it can cause a gasping reaction (involuntary inhalation) and disorientation, leading to accidental drowning.

Get our free mobile app

WA’s Water Warning: What to Know and Do Before You Go

Before you head out on a boat, a paddleboard, a kayak, or for a swim in a lake or stream, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds us all to be aware and prepare:

Wear a life jacket while boating. Yes, they can be uncomfortable and annoying, but if you or a loved one unexpectedly falls overboard, it could save your life. As reported by KIRO-TV in Seattle, three days ago, two brothers, both in their 60s, were involved in a boating accident on American Lake in Pierce County. The boat capsized during a test drive, putting both men in the water. Only one survived, and neither was wearing a life jacket.

Don’t boat or swim under the influence of alcohol. Alcohol can cause caloric labyrinthitis, an inner ear condition that causes disorientation while in or underwater.

Canva/Getty Canva/Getty loading...

Know the water temperature and be prepared for it. Water temperatures under 70 degrees can cause hypothermic conditions and other reactions.

Know your abilities and your limits. Swimming in open water is much different than being in a pool.

Boater hypnosis, also known as boater fatigue, is a condition of mental and physical fatigue that impacts people who spend a long period on the water in a boat. It’s caused by too much sun, vibrations from the boat, water motion, and wind. It lulls the victim into a state that creates slow reaction time and drowsiness.

Collectively, there have been over 400 drownings in open water in Washington and Oregon since 2021, and a high percentage of these could’ve been prevented with a life jacket. The USACE urges adults to be an example for their families and friends by wearing a life jacket.