Epic Water Park Fun Awaits Just 4-Hours from Tri-Cities

With the Summer's arrival almost here, I can't help but to start planning our summer vacation. And where better to go, than to a HUGE water park?

I grew up in Minnesota, and while we had lakes, those were nothing compared to the water parks in the Wisconsin Dell. It's where Midwest families vacation year-round.

READ MORE: Play Time Gets Better: Richland Park's New Playground Debuts Soon

Where Can You Go in Washington State for the Most Water Park Fun?

After discussing with a co-worker, I found out there is indeed a wonderful indoor water park just 4-hours away. Great Wolf Lodge is in Grand Mound, between Portland and Seattle.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park Is 56,000-Square-Feet of Fabulous Water Attractions:

Depending on your age and your activity level, visitors are encouraged to dive in and enjoy the waves. From the wave pools of Slap Tail Pond to riding in a raft with the family experiencing the adventure of your life on River Canyon Run, there are many attractions for all.

Get on a thrilling water slide. There are many, ranging from gentle body slides to high-speed and high-tech. Maybe float a lazy river, or visit the wave pools. All the fun is under one roof and it's always 84° inside the Great Wolf Lodge Water Park.

The best part is...all this fun is only 4-hours away from Tri-Cities.

