Watch Norwegian Woman Make World Record ‘Death Dive’ Off Oregon Cliff

Imagine stepping up to the edge of a 102-foot waterfall, jumping off, maintaining a pose for as long as you can, and at the last second readjusting your body to land head-first into the water. That’s exactly what Asbjorg Nesje of Norway did last June at Abiqua Falls in Oregon. Abiqua Falls is located in central Oregon directly east of Salem and Silverton – it's on private land - accessible via a trailhead. Reaching the falls was the first challenge for Asbjorg Nesje.

What is Death Diving?

Instagram screenshot: Steve Donovan @es_dons Instagram screenshot: Steve Donovan @es_dons Death Dive - Asbjorg Nesje loading...

Until I ran across this crazy video, I didn’t know there was such a thing as ‘Death Diving’, and to say it is risky is putting it lightly – I mean, it lives up to its name, right? Essentially, it involves jumping from an extreme height while maintaining a specific pose until just before entering the water. The practice of ‘Death Diving’ began in Norway in the late 1960s and is still very popular in that country.

Instagram screenshot: Steve Donovan @es_dons Instagram screenshot: Steve Donovan @es_dons loading...

The Instagram video (below) posted by Wonderson3arth and captured by photographer, Steve Donovan, shows Nesje maintaining her ‘Death Dive’ posture until the very last moment. She was the first to jump from Abiqua Falls at that height – 102 feet! Her dive broke the world record for the highest ‘Death Dive’ by a female. Is this bravery or insanity? Either way, it is amazing to watch.

