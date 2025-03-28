Elevated Escapes: Washington’s Most Enchanting Treehouse Bed & Breakfast

Every kid alive wanted a Treehouse growing up, right? I know 'Forts' were the coolest thing in the world to me when I was young!

Of course, no boys were allowed, and you had to know the secret password to enter the fort.

My friends and I would go to great lengths, gathering scraps of wood and rusty nails we'd find to try and craft some kind of fort enclosure up in a tree.

We'd spend all day constructing our fort, and surprisingly, it turned out better than we expected. It didn't hold up well in the weather and was no doubt pretty dangerous to actually be in, but other than a few bruises or a bloody thumb, no one was seriously injured.

I never did have a nice treehouse growing up, but that didn't stop me from appreciating any of the ones I saw throughout my years that would have been a childhood masterpiece.

A Grown-Up Style Treehouse is available to rent!

A Treehouse Bed in Breakfast at Treehouse Point, Fall City, Washington @treehousepoint

How could this be anything BUT Cool??? What a great Idea!

I'm guessin these treehouses are actually constructed very well, no fear of falling through the floor or having a wall blow off in the wind while you were plotting world peace with your friends. Or maybe just talking about which boy you'd like to kiss.

A Fort Treehouse is always a pretty unique and interesting place

A private getaway that gives you a glimpse far above where others can see. An eagle's eye view of the world from another perspective.

The beauty and the peace as you glance upon the world below is breathtaking

