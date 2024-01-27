Eerie Echoes Still Exist within Washington’s Old Robe Abandoned Tunnels

In Granite Falls, Washington, you’ll find the abandoned train tunnels of Old Robe Canyon. Although the entrances are now covered with ferns and other greenery, the tunnels still have an eerie echo inside and a rich history of an era when railways thrived and connected communities in Washington - transporting timber, minerals, and passengers.

After they were constructed in the 1800s, the tunnels bustled with activity, but it wasn’t long before the routes diminished due to safety concerns. The tunnel frames were built with wood and required constant repairs and maintenance caused by rain, flooding, and landslides. This eventually led to the tunnels being closed and abandoned.

In the 1960s, the route was revived and opened as a hiking trail after a local Boy Scout Troop took on the project, and if it weren’t for their hard work, we likely wouldn’t have access to the park known as Robe Canyon Historic Trail in Snohomish County.

Those who explore the trail and tunnels can sense the ghosts of the once-busy steam engine railway that still peeks through vegetation and dirt.

You can learn more about the history of the Robe Canyon Trail and how to access it from the Washington Trails Association. Check out the YouTube video below from 509 Trailblazers.

