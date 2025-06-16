Washington state is on the cusp of a significant change for firearm enthusiasts and advocates alike.

I imagine there may be some feather ruffling with this new legislation but we shall see. In many ways it seems very reasonable and definitely needed.

There have been strong opinions on this issue throughout history.

In another way, it makes you wonder if it is infringing on our constitutional right to bear arms. So there will always be contention and strong opinions with this type of legislation.

As of May 1, 2027, acquiring a gun will require a permit, a move anticipated to affect thousands of potential buyers annually.

This new legislation, signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson, positions Washington as the 13th U.S. state to adopt such a system.

Proponents champion the permit-to-purchase system as a vital step towards bolstering public safety.

They argue that requiring fingerprints, a gun safety course with live-fire training, and an application to the Washington State Patrol will help keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

This may be true, in many circumstances and if that is the case lives will be saved. Some may also say "The bad guys will always find ways to get guns!" And that may also be true.

Studies cited by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions suggest that states with similar licensing laws experience lower rates of gun violence, with fingerprinting specifically curbing "straw purchases." So let's hope it works!

However, this legislation faces strong opposition from gun-rights advocates.

Critics contend that requiring permission to exercise a constitutional right infringes upon the Second Amendment.

Dave Workman, editor-in-chief of TheGunMag, expresses skepticism that such a mandate will withstand judicial scrutiny.

Permits, valid for five years, can also be revoked if an individual becomes prohibited from gun ownership due to new convictions or court orders.

As the 2027 implementation date approaches, the legal landscape surrounding this new law is far from settled.

Gun-rights organizations are poised to challenge the measure in court once the permitting rules take effect, setting the stage for a continuing debate on firearm access and public safety in Washington.

I think all of us can agree...an assault rifle seems too easy for a dysfunctional teen or adult to get at a gun show and shoot up a school or patrons at a concert venue.

How do we alleviate the ease of this horrific predicament if we don't at least try to control the sales of guns to mentally unstable individuals or people with previous violent crime convictions?

I don't have the answers, and I don't know who does. I know this is a huge concern. We've tried it the way it is, and it's not working, so maybe this new law will help. Let's hope so.

Read more from Axios: How WA State's New Gun Law Will Work

