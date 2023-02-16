Washington’s Most Popular Bungee Jump is Off America’s Tallest Steel Bridge [VIDEO]

The High Steel Bridge in Shelton, Washington was built 94 years ago in 1929 as a railroad bridge and at 375 feet it holds the record as the tallest railroad bridge ever constructed. As time passed, the expense of using railways became too high and shipping goods across the country slowly transitioned to trucks and roadways. So, the bridge was converted for vehicle use in the 1950s.

Present day, the bridge still stands sturdy as ever and is safe for vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, and as you'll see below, even bungee jumping.

The High Steel Bridge is listed as the most popular bungee jumps in Washington.

So, how does one take the plunge using a bungee? Well, it’s strongly recommended you use a professional bungee company, and it just so happens there is such a company that will accommodate you. Bungee Expeditions out of Idaho can get you set up. Most jumps and locations are planned out at least 1-2 months in advance and the price range is around $250.

You don’t have to bungee jump to enjoy the High Steel Bridge

For those who are a little less adventurous, visiting the bridge is worth the drive. Maybe not as the main attraction for a long trip but definitely part of day-long a scenic drive that includes other stops. The views from the bridge will make you dizzy and take your breath away. Check out the video of a brave bungee jumper below (language warning).

