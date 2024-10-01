The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries has announced that Washington's minimum wage is going up in 2025 to $16.66 an hour. That's a 2.35% increase over 2024. The increase takes effect January 1, 2025. That's a $.38 an hour increase.

Read more: Washington Forecast Suggests Snow Will Be Here Sooner Than Later

Washington’s Current Rate is the Highest State-Level Minimum Wage in the Country

While the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, Washington's current rate of $16.28 an hour is the highest state level minimum wage in the nation. The state recalibrates the hourly wage each year. Cities can set minimum wages higher than the state. Seattle, SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Bellingham, and Burien will all have higher wages in 2025.

The State Minimum Wage Applies to Workers 16 and Older

The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Washington law allows employers to pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14 and 15. Next year, the wage for younger workers will be $14.16 per hour.

Also in 2025, Drivers for Lyft and Uber will See an Income Boost

For trips within Seattle in 2025, drivers will earn 68 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.59 per passenger platform mile, or $5.95, whichever is greater. Today, the rates are 66 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.55 per passenger platform mile, or $5.81 per dispatched trip, whichever is greater.

Get our free mobile app

More information about the minimum wage in the state of Washington can be found here.

8 of the Most Affordable Places To Live in Washington State Apartment and house hunting? These 8 places in Washington State might be the way to go Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

The Top 5 Most Famous Businesses in Washington State Can you name some of the most famous businesses in Washington State? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals