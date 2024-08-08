Surprise! Washingtonians Worry About Rising Cost of Health Care

The rising cost of health care in Washington has residents extremely concerned. I try to stay as healthy as possible, and dread going to the doctor for anything.

Not because they'll find anything, but because any imaging or testing seems to be quite expensive. Admittedly, I don't know what's all involved in the tests. I do have health insurance, and wonder what any of my care would cost if I didn't.

Recent research shows Washingtonians will turn down medical treatment and prescribed medications because of high prices. The 2024 Washington State Health Care Affordability Survey was conducted in June.

The results of this survey are clear: The health care crisis in Washington state is more urgent than ever.

More than half of respondents avoid medical treatment due to high costs.

The new report by the Economic Opportunity Institute shows more than half won't seek out medical treatment due to cost. Even more alarming, the results of 1,000 Washington residents surveyed, revealed:

● 31% live in a household that has medical debt;

● 57% have avoided seeking medical treatment or modified their use of prescriptions in

the last year due to the cost

● 63% could not pay or would struggle to pay an unexpected $500 medical bill

● 88% are concerned about the cost of their health care in the future

You can count me in the 88% who are concerned about future health care. I suffered a DVT back in 2016 which required a short hospital stay. I wonder what the cost would have been, if I was uninsured. My husband required ambulance transportation to a health care facility while on vacation. He had to get on a payment plan to pay it off.

You can view the survey results HERE.

