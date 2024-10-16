1.4 Million WA Residents Participating in Great ShakeOut Day
Get Ready for the Great Washington ShakeOut on Thursday.
One-Point-four-million people in Washington plan to participate in the event at 10:17 am. Participants will Drop, Cover, and Hold On, which is what you're advised to do in an earthquake.
The main point is to not try to move but to immediately protect yourself as best as possible where you are. Earthquakes occur without any warning and may be so violent that you cannot run or crawl; you therefore will most likely be knocked to the ground where you happen to be. You will never know if the initial jolt will turn out to be the start of the big one. You should Drop, Cover, and Hold On immediately!
What is an Earthquake?
An earthquake is a sudden, rapid shaking of the ground caused by rocks shifting underneath earth. Earthquakes can cause fires, landslides, avalanches, and tsunamis. Places at higher risk are California, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington, and the Mississippi River Valley.
How to Prepare for an Earthquake:
• Make an emergency plan.
• Plan where to meet if you get separated.
• Have a supply kit that includes food and water for several days, a flashlight, a fire extinguisher, and a whistle.
• Secure heavy items in your home and store heavy breakable objects on low shelves.
People are more likely to be injured by falling or flying objects. (TVs, glass, bookcases, lamps, etc.) Drop, Cover, and Hold On offers the best protection in most situations.
More than 57.4 million participants are registered to experience International ShakeOutDay.
