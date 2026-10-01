WDFW Director Approves Lethal Removal of Couse Pack Wolves

WDFW Director Approves Lethal Removal of Couse Pack Wolves

Matt Cardy, Getty Images
two gray and white wolf standing next to each other
Photo by Frida Lannerström on Unsplash

Due to recurrent livestock attacks the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved incremental removal of wolves from the Couse pack in southeast Washington.

One Wolf From the Couse Pack Has Already Been Killed

The department killed an adult male wolf on September 23rd hoping the surviving wolves would stop attacking cattle. They didn't stop.

On Monday, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind Ordered the Lethal Removal of Wolves

As of Sept. 23, 2026, staff have investigated four confirmed livestock mortalities, one probable livestock mortality, and two confirmed livestock injuries impacting two different livestock producers in Asotin County. There were two confirmed depredation events in the Couse pack territory in 30 days, and seven in 10 months.

Read More: How Hundreds of Sheep Cross US 97 at Blewett Pass Twice Yearly

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Killing a Second Wolf May Disrupt the Pack Enough to Stop Attacks

gray wolves near tree trunk
Photo by M L on Unsplash

WDFW says killing another wolf will not jeopardize wolf recovery in Eastern Washington or statewide. In fact, wolves have surpassed recovery goals in Eastern Washington.

The Couse Pack Has Been Under WDFW Review Several Times in 2026

In April, WDFW declined to authorize lethal removal following livestock depredations attributed to the pack. Since then, WDFW has issued several updates as additional livestock conflicts have been documented in Asotin County.

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Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured