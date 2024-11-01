The second largest fast food chain in America is closing 140 restaurants.

Wendy's Fast Food Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Wendy's has a total of 6,009 locations in the United States. According to CEO Kirk Tanner, the company will close restaurants that are "outdated and located in underperforming areas." The financial performance of those restaurants are "well below the system average." These closures are in addition to the 100 closures Wendy's announced in May.

Just as the Wendy's is closing locations, the chain is also building about 250 to 300 new restaurants. The company will replace the closed locations with new restaurants at better locations, The goal is improved sales and profitability.

What About the 84 Wendy's Restaurants in Washington?

Wendy's has 84 locations in Washington, with 4 in Tri-Cities. The company hasn't disclosed which locations are shutting down, but closures will be spread out geographically.

General Views of New York Getty Images loading...

The company remains positive about its future due to the recent SpongeBob SquarePants-themed meal. The limited-time Krabby Patty Meal and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty seem to be resonating with consumers. Wendy's net income for the third financial quarter was $50.2 million.

Get our free mobile app

I hope our Wendy's restaurants will remain open in Tri-Cities. I'm a HUGE fan of their chili. And, I have fond memories of the famous "Where's the Beef?" commercials. Clara Peller was an 83-year old manicurist, tv personality in Chicago hired for Wendy's. According to Wikipedia:

First airing on January 10, 1984, the Wendy's commercial portrayed a fictional fast-food competitor named "Big Bun", where three elderly ladies are served an enormous hamburger bun containing a minuscule hamburger patty. While two of the women are commenting on the size of the bun, they are interrupted by an irascible Peller, who looks around in vain for customer assistance while making the outraged demand: "Where's the beef?"

Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner