Washington Weather Transforming to Cooler Paradise This Weekend

This weekend will get a little cooler, maybe a little wetter, as well in Washington state.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, temperatures are anticipated to be 10-15° below average. This sounds like the perfect way to wrap up the Best Week of Summer at the Benton Franklin Fair!

Wetting rains of a tenth of an inch are likely across the Cascades, central Oregon, and the easter mountains into the early weekend. We could see some scattered thunderstorms across the area. There's a 10-25% chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Things to Keep in Mind for Possible Thunderstorms

• Stay weather aware of conditions in your area.

• Report new fires to law enforcement.

• Monitor your conditions, even light rainfall can trigger high waters or dangerous flooding situations.

• Help neighbors who may need it.

• If driving, pull over if poor visibility is an issue.

Head indoors if you hear thunder. Lightning is close enough strike you. Immediately move to a safe shelter. While no place is 100% safe from lightning, some places are much safer than others. A shopping center, library, office building, and homes are good choices. Hopefully, we won't have dangerous thunderstorms with lightning.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend! It'll be a nice break for your HVAC system. Be prepared, as the 90s return to Washington the following weekend.

