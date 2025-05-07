Washington’s Hidden Gem on Highway 2: Wayside Chapel’s Story
As I was scrolling Facebook recently, I came across a post of a little chapel standing out in the middle of nowhere in Washington. It's called 'Wayside Chapel.'
I Had to Find Out More! Do you know the story of the Wayside Chapel?
According to a documentary, people come and go, and leave written messages of thanks and prayers. It's acknowledgement of their appreciation for the roadside chapel. It's a quiet space to contemplate life, make decisions, and more.
Read More: Popular Fast Food Chain Closing 200 Locations, How Many in WA?
People Pause, Rest, and Worship at the Tiny Wayside Chapel on U.S Highway 2.
Nestled between Monroe and Sultan, the sanctuary is very much cherished. Inside, the chapel has four two-person pews, a pulpit, and many decorative features, including a landscape painting. Open 24/7, everyone is invited to quiet retreat. Sometimes, people get married at the Wayside Chapel.
The Wayside Chapel Measuring Just 8 by 14 Feet Was Built in 1962 on Donated Land.
Members of New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe held a dedication on October 12th, during the Columbus Day storm. The Chapel was constructed with NO denomination in mind. It was built with the intention of visitors attending the World's Fair in Seattle would stop to rest. It was envisioned as a place of reflection for travelers.
Memories, Community, and Teamwork Keep the Chapel Alive 24/7.
Over the years, as you can imagine, the Wayside Chapel has weathered vandalism and natural wear and tear. In 2007, a man named Robert Forbes renovated the chapel for his Eagle Scout project. Family members continue the upkeep today.
Watch more about the Wayside Chapel courtesy of The Story Archive below.
10 Yummy Must-Try Food Stops From Tri-Cities to Seattle Washington
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
13 Items You Should NEVER Buy at a Washington Dollar Store
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva