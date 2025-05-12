Top 5 WA Water Parks Your Whole Family Will Love

The last weekend of May brings us into Memorial Day on Monday. It's generally the weekend that most people and businesses open their pools. I guess it's the unofficial opening to Summer.

One of the Best Memories of My Childhood is Splashing Around in the Backyard Pool.

Whether it was playing around in my tiny plastic pool in the backyard or swimming at my neighbor's inground pool, there was always F-U-N to be had in the water.

Flash forward to today and I still LOVE having fun in the water. Although, I'm still not getting into a lake or river. I'm going to a water park. And yes, Washington has a few of them.

5 Family-Friendly Waterparks You'll Love in Washington The best place to have fun in the water is at a water park. We're fortunate to have a few to enjoy in the Evergreen State. From waterslides and wave pools to lazy rivers, there's a water attraction for everyone at most water parks. Have you been to any of these? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva

The Water Park Industry is Growing. At Some, You Can Learn to Surf! 😲

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakeside Surf (@lakesidesurfchelan)

With new water parks opening and existing parks expanding, they're wildly popular, especially in the summer months. Water parks help bring in tourism dollars to the local economy as well.

Surely, Everyone Has a Favorite Place They Enjoy for Cooling Off in the Summer Heat.

Mine happens to be at a pool. I'm not fussy. I've been to the community pool and the local high school's. However, I am really looking forward to checking out one of the water parks in Washington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slidewaters (@slidewaters)

Who knew we had so many water parks in Washington? And, which do you prefer, indoor, or outdoor?

