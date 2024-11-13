What Makes These 5 Washington Waterfalls So Mesmerizing?

I've seen my fair share of waterfalls. I LOVE them! However, I've only seen a couple in Washington. After researching a lot of waterfalls in the PNW, there are some worth visiting that are not too far away.

Here are 5 fabulous waterfalls close to Tri-Cities, Washington.

OK, they're not super close to Tri-Cities, but the closest I found. I didn't even know about them until I googled, "Waterfalls in Washington." Trust me, they're all amazing.

If you've ever been to Spokane, you've probably seen the waterfall and dam on the Spokane River. There are the Upper Falls and Lower Falls in the central business district in downtown Spokane.

If you've never been, Palouse Falls State Park is worth a visit. It's on the Palouse River, about 4 miles from the confluence with the Snake River. This waterfall is a short distance from the parking area, campground, and picnic area. The state park was established in 1951.

This beauty is a 130-foot waterfall on Panther Creek in Carson, in Skamania County. There are two drops with the largest at 102 feet. It's a beautiful, short hike off the beaten path to the waterfall. Click here for the map and directions.

This is one of a trio of waterfalls off Interstate 90. See one, or all three. You're well on your way. You'll need a Discover Pass. Bring the dog they're allowed on a leash of course. The trail is amazing! Click here for the map and more information.

Located on the Snoqualmie River just east of Seattle, Snoqualmie Falls is between Fall City and Snoqualmie. The waterfall is internationally known.

I sincerely hope you get an opportunity to visit one, or all of these these mesmerizing waterfalls.

