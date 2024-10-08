Washington: One of the Most Accessible States for Voting

Oregon and Washington are the two most accessible states for voting.

That's according to the Cost of Voting Index. States are ranked by accessibility to voting. Laws, registration deadlines, poll hours, eary voting, and absentee voting are all factors taken into account. The most restrictive states for voting are Mississippi and New Hampshire. According to the website:

The Cost of Voting Index examines election laws and policies and calculates a single measure of the relative difficulty of voting for each state. States with smaller values make voting more accessible than states with larger values.

The Cost of Voting Index contains values, rankings, and polices for all of the 50 states for presidential elections going back to 1996.

• Washington state elections take place on Tuesday, November 5th

• Washington offers online voter registration

• Oregon mails a ballot to every registered voter a few weeks before the election. Mail it back, making sure it's postmarked by Election Day, or drop it in a drop box before or on Election Day.

Oregonians can register vote:

• Online using My Vote

• By mail using a voter registration form

• In person at a county elections office

The deadline to register is 21 days before Election Day.

Oregon and Washington are the MOST accessible states for voting, followed by Hawaii, California, Utah, and Nevada. Are you voting in the 2024 United States presidential election?

