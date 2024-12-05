Explore the Best 4 Hotspots in Washington for Singles
Washington State is known for a lot of really cool things. And now, 4 cities in the state make the list of Best Cities for Singles. According to WalletHub, finding true love is really tough.
Read More: Washington Residents Warned: "Do Not Travel" to These Locations
Dating has become more expensive, as the cost of dining out and other date activities have increased over the years. To help people find love, WalletHub has compiled a list of the Best Cities for Singles.
Which 4 cities in Washington make the list of Best Cities for Singles?
• #132 Vancouver
• #82 Tacoma
• #49 Spokane
• #3 Seattle
Seattle is the highest ranking city in Washington Best for Singles. Seattle stands out due to the number of social clubs, music festivals, and parks, providing a variety of great date locations.
Seattle makes it easy to meet people virtually, offering the third-best mobile dating opportunities and 15th-best online dating opportunities in the country. The city has the 32nd-best gender balance among singles, too.
The best cities for singles have large, gender-balanced single populations, a wide variety of indoor and outdoor, daytime and nighttime activities. Prices are also reasonable for dating activities to help ease the sting of inflation.
Las Vegas is #2 on the list of Best Cities for Singles. #1 is Atlanta. It's also important to note that Portland, Oregon is #6 on the list. Spokane is #49.
WalletHub compared 182 cities, the 150 most populated U.S. cities, and at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Key dimensions explored were economics, fun & recreation, and dating opportunities.
I believe you can meet your soulmate anywhere. Happy dating!💗
LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman