Truth About Uber Drivers in Washington State: They Make $$$

If you're looking for a job, (even if you're not), you may want to look into driving for Uber.

There's a recent study indicating the averge yearly reported earnings of Uber drivers in each state. Can you believe Washington State ranks in the top 5? According to Salary.com:

An Entry-Level Uber Driver With Under 1 Year Experience Makes About $37,035.

An Uber driver with less than 2-years experience makes around $37,527. And, after 2-4 years of driving, Uber Driver pay goes up to about $138,217. Senior drivers are those driving anywhere between 5-8 years can earn $39,459. Drivers with 8-years or more experience make about $42,026.

My Husband, Jeff Was a Driver for Uber During the End of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Jeff made pretty good money when he was driving. However, he wasn't driving a lot. There was a lot of waiting for orders to come his way. Needless to say, after about a month, he wasn't driving for Uber anymore.

The Average Pay an Uber Driver in Washington Makes an Average Salary of $42,202.

While Salary.com is seeing that Uber Driver salary in Washington can go up to $60,169 or down to $28,647, but most earn between $35,202 and $51,702.

Uber drivers across America were found to make, on average, $38,610 a year, which works out to an hourly wage of $21.90, assuming the average Uber driver works the same number of hours per year (1,766) as the average American.

The Most Profitable States for Uber Drivers (AVERAGE) in Order Are:

• California $43,202

• New Jersey $42,902

• Alaska $42,702

• Massachusetts $42,602

• Washington $42,202

