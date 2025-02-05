WA Spot Now Named Best Steakhouse Restaurant in the State
Do you like steak? Where do you go to get a good steak in Washington?
In Tri-Cities, My husband loves going to Outback Steakhouse. He loves getting a thick, prime-cut of meat. I love geting the Bloomin' Onion. Have you ever had a Bloomin' Onion?
Where is the Best Place in Washington People Go for a Fabulous Steak?
Not really a meat-eater, I have absolutely NO IDEA! I do know where to get a good Bloomin' Onion, and a great salad and potato. The Outback Steakhouse is a great place.
Washington Steakhouse Named Best Place for the Ultimate Steak
According to the the site, Taste of Home, the #1 place for Washingtonians to get a quality steak is in Seattle. The Butcher's Table is known for serving Wagyu beef to smoked meats and more.
The Butcher's Table offers private dining spaces for the the perfect setting for every type of event. If you need, the entire main dining room can be reserved for events. From wedding celebrations, to business socials, and more, the Butcher's Table is your perfect venue!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Butcher's Table (@thebutcherstableseattle)
Steaks, oysters, scallops, tuna, salads, pasta, entrees, and more. Check out the variety the Butcher's Table has to offer.
The Butcher's Table is located at 2121 Westlake Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121.
