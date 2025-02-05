WA Spot Now Named Best Steakhouse Restaurant in the State

Do you like steak? Where do you go to get a good steak in Washington?

In Tri-Cities, My husband loves going to Outback Steakhouse. He loves getting a thick, prime-cut of meat. I love geting the Bloomin' Onion. Have you ever had a Bloomin' Onion?

Canva Canva loading...

Where is the Best Place in Washington People Go for a Fabulous Steak?

the Butcherstable-Facebook the Butcherstable-Facebook loading...

Not really a meat-eater, I have absolutely NO IDEA! I do know where to get a good Bloomin' Onion, and a great salad and potato. The Outback Steakhouse is a great place.

Washington Steakhouse Named Best Place for the Ultimate Steak

According to the the site, Taste of Home, the #1 place for Washingtonians to get a quality steak is in Seattle. The Butcher's Table is known for serving Wagyu beef to smoked meats and more.

Get our free mobile app

The Butcher's Table offers private dining spaces for the the perfect setting for every type of event. If you need, the entire main dining room can be reserved for events. From wedding celebrations, to business socials, and more, the Butcher's Table is your perfect venue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Butcher's Table (@thebutcherstableseattle)

Steaks, oysters, scallops, tuna, salads, pasta, entrees, and more. Check out the variety the Butcher's Table has to offer.

The Butcher's Table is located at 2121 Westlake Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker