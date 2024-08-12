Washington Enforces Statewide Burn Ban In All State Parks

The State of Washington has a mandatory Statewide Burn Ban in effect.

A burn ban remains in effect for all state lands across Washington. The state Department of Natural Resources issued the ban on outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on its lands through September 30th.

The date may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions.

WA State Parks WA State Parks loading...

As multiple wildfires are burning in the state, fire danger remains high across the state.

“The record-breaking temperatures we are seeing this week have left our state bone dry,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, “I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside and stay alert when you are outdoors.”

The public is asked to stay prepared during the season, ad be alert for rapid environmental changes. Check restrictions before heading out, ensure tow chains are properly secured, and NOT dragging on pavement.

Get our free mobile app

If you see smoke, call 911 to report the fire, and for tips on how to safe during fire season, go here.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF