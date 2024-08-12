Washington Enforces Statewide Burn Ban In All State Parks
The State of Washington has a mandatory Statewide Burn Ban in effect.
A burn ban remains in effect for all state lands across Washington. The state Department of Natural Resources issued the ban on outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes, and prescribed burns on its lands through September 30th.
The date may be extended or shortened depending on fire conditions.
As multiple wildfires are burning in the state, fire danger remains high across the state.
“The record-breaking temperatures we are seeing this week have left our state bone dry,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, “I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside and stay alert when you are outdoors.”
The public is asked to stay prepared during the season, ad be alert for rapid environmental changes. Check restrictions before heading out, ensure tow chains are properly secured, and NOT dragging on pavement.
If you see smoke, call 911 to report the fire, and for tips on how to safe during fire season, go here.
