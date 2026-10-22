Yikes! Thursday was quite a hazardous day for traffic in Washington state.

Just before 7 am a semi collided with a passenger bus carrying migrant workers on State Route 24 in Grant County. That crash injured 11 people, when the bus driver failed to yield right-of-way to the semi truck.

This Morning on I-182 Also Saw Traffic Mishaps

District 3 PIO via X District 3 PIO via X

According to Washington State Patrol, an enclosed trailer came loose from its towing vehicle. The trailer came to rest on the side of the road after just barely missing striking a traffic sign.

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And, that's not all. Just down the road, also on Interstate 182, a semi trailer lost a wheel, which DID hit oncoming traffic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

My Biggest Fear Is Being Hit By Oncoming Traffic

Years ago, my husband and I encountered a loose piece of wood fly off a trailer ahead of us. It happened on a very busy freeway in southern California.

The Wood Piece Came to Rest in Our Vehicle

We were so lucky that piece of wood did NOT hit either of us. I still get goose-bumps recalling this incident. Today, I go out of my way to avoid driving behind any vehicle, especially those carrying a load.

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2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll