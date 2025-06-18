One thing we know is that people ALWAYS discuss the weather. Our lives revolve around it. Weather dictates whether or not outdoor events can be held or scheduled. Mother Nature's positive participation is a must when it comes to summertime activities. It's the best when the weather cooperates. Mother Nature may be confused.

Brace Yourself For a Big Chill This Weekend in Washington State.

According to the National Weather Service, tempearatures may not get above 70° on Saturday in Tri-Cities. Some people may enjoy sweater weather on Saturday. Currently, the forecast is calling for a 60% chance of showers. Saturday night's outlook is for a 40% chance of rain before 11 pm and an overnight low near 51°.

What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State?

The Washington State Climate Office has the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state as 48°F at Mazama and Winthrop on December 30, 1968. January and February are typically the state's coldest months.

The Highest Temperature EVER Recorded in Washington State was 120°.

That temp was recorded on June 29, 2021 at the Hanford site. This record was set during a significant heatwave that impacted the entire Pacific Northwest. The previous record was 118°F in Wahluke on July 24, 1928 and at Ice Harbor Dam on August 5, 1961.

Which Season Do You Prefer in Washington state?

I love that we get quite a variety. I dislike Winter snow, immensely. I don't like driving in it. I know some people LOVE the cold and snow. Ultimately, I'm a fan of Fall, and that's what this Saturday will feel like.

