Slow Down: Speed Cameras Now Live on Washington Roads for Safety
Watch Your Speed. Cameras Are Now Live on I-90 and I-5 in Washington State.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) launched the Highway Speed Camera Pilot Program to encourage people to drive safely. The goal of the program is to reduce speeding, prevent collisions and injuries, and save lives.
READ MORE: WA Woman Sentenced to Jail for Violating National Park Rule
Cameras are located on southbound I-5 in Skagit County between Cook and Bow Hill roads and on eastbound I-90 in Spokane between Liberty Lake and State Line.
• These locations were selected after program managers reviewed crash data and targeted roadways where speed was a factor in fatal and serious injury collisions. Traffic volumes and speed limits were also factors.
The Pilot Program Will Issue Courtesy Notices, Not Tickets to Drivers.
The registered owners of the vehicles observed speeding will receive courtesy notices through the mail encouraging them to slow down – but there will be no fine to pay.
There is no need to respond to the notice. It is just a courtesy notice meant to save lives by preventing collisions.
According to WSDOT, the cameras will be removed by the end of June. When the program is completed, data about speeds and travel patterns in both areas will be collected and reported to the Legislature.
ALSO READ: Great News: WA Residents Can Apply for E-Bike Rebate of $1,200
5 Roads in Washington State That the Speed Limit Should Be 80 MPH
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Seven Roadside Attractions Near Tri-Cities Worth Checking Out!
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals