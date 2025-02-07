WSP Encourages Drivers to Be Responsible on Big Game Day

Washington State Patrol is sending a message to drivers to be responsible this weekend and during upcoming holidays.

Do Not Get Behind the Wheel After Consuming Alcohol or Drugs.

Party-goers are encouraged to plan ahead for a ride home. Designate a sober driver. Call an Uber, taxi, or a friend. Use ride-share options. Or, stay home and watch the game. Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said:

“Enjoy the game, enjoy that special dinner or trip, and remember, we all share the road and owe it to one another to make good choices and keep our roadways safe.”

Don't Let a Victory Party Turn Into a Devastating Event for Anyone.

If you are hosting a get-together at your home, make sure that guests are provided lots of food and water. Also, make sure your guests have a safe ride home from your residence.

Law Enforcement Will Be Out in Force Looking for Impaired Drivers.

Driving Under the Influence is illegal and can be very expensive. The penalty for DUI in Washington state is punishable and may include fines, driver's license suspension or revocation, jail time, ignition interlock device, drug or alcohol treatment, criminal record, increased insurance premiums and possibly, job loss.

Ways to Avoid Getting a DUI

• Plan to stay where you are.

• Call a friend or family member for a ride

• Call an Uber or taxi, or, use public transportation, ie, the bus.

• Stay sober. Don't consume drugs or alcohol.

