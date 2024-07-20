Mind Blowing: WSP Clocks Driver at Stunning Speed in Richland

I don't know if the headline is correct, or just wrong. Maybe you can help with a more appropriate headline to address the issue. And, the issue is speeding on State Route 240.

Washington State Patrol troopers were looking for reckless drivers on Wednesday, and you wouldn't believe what one motorist was clocked at! WSP Trooper Chris Thorson posted about it on X.

So, how fast was the driver going? How about 107 mph. I wonder how much that citation is.

WSP decided to patrol the Hanford section of SR 240 after workers complained about dangerous drivers.

I see people speeding daily on the SR 240 bypass between Duportail and Stevens.

In the morning, that Hanford traffic is unreal. I see drivers traveling well over the limit, speeding through the intersections. I travel the the opposite direction. I'm going to Pasco. I have an admission of guilt. I recieved a citation for speeding on the SR 240 bypass. I was late to work. My citation was about $200. And, I was really late to work that morning.

Since that citation, I pay particular attention to speed limits. I don't speed. It's NOT safe. If I am late, so be it. I'll arrive safe.

