An Important Message From WSP: Always Buckle Up! [VIDEO]

WA State law is that everyone in a motor vehicle must wear a fastened seat belt.

The fine for not wearing a seat belt or appropriate child restraint is $124.

Wearing a seat belt will save your life.

Watch the video below, and you will see why it's imperative to wear a seat belt anytime you are in a vehicle.

What is the law in Washington for seat belt usage?

In the state of Washington, anybody older than 8 or taller than 4’9” (whichever comes first) must wear their seat belt whenever they’re in a car. Any children younger than 8 or smaller than 4’9” must be secured in a booster seat or child safety restraint system, according to a law passed in 2007. Additionally, any child under 13 years old must be transported to the back seat if they are unable to be properly secured in front seat restraints.

The only acceptions to Washington's seat belt law are for those who can provide written verification as to why they are unable to properly fasten a seat belt for medical or health reasons.

After watching the above video, I don't know why anyone would choose NOT to wear a seat belt. It's the law. Wearing a seat belt is for your safety.

