Washington State Patrol Seeks Witnesses in Tragic Road Rage Shooting Incident

Washington State Patrol is asking for your help in a road rage shooting on SR 167.

At about 7:20 pm on Monday, March 25th, WSP Communications received a 9-1-1 call from a victim reporting that they were shot at Northbound SR167 near Grady Way. There were no injuries i the shooting.

The victim reported the incident happened 20 minutes earlier.

The victim managed to drive home and noticed a bullet hole in the right front fender. A WSP trooper confirmed there was indeed a bullet hole, and the bullet was lodged in the wheel well.

What happened in the road rage incident:

The victim reported that they were traveling NB on SR 167 when a black Jeep Cherokee attempted to pass the victim's white Toyota Camry. Due to traffic, the driver of the jeep was unable to pass. Near the intersection of Grady Way, the driver of the jeep threw a fast food cup at which time the victim threw a hydro flask at the jeep. Then the driver of the jeep pulled along side of the white Toyota Camry and fired a shot from a handgun.

The alleged shooter was described as a black male in his 30's with a small beard.

The victim continued to accelerate through a red light to get away from the suspect and headed home to their residence.

WSP is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

