Need a Job? Washington State Parks Is Hiring Now
If you love the outdoors and are looking for a job, Washington State Parks may be the perfect opportunity!
If you enjoy working alone, or as part of a team, and prefer something different every day, this could be the opportunity you're looking for.
2026 Park Aid Recruitment Is Going On, Right Now.
Under the supervision of a Park Ranger, Park Aides perform a variety of tasks at a State Park, beach, or historical area. Park aides are routinely in contact with public, staff park entrance booths, provide information to the public. A typical workday may include anything from registering campers and collecting camp fees, to cleaning facilities, mowing lawns or explaining park rules. The specific duties will have some variation by park location. Please note, this position requires a fingerprint background investigation.
What Is a Typical Day Like for a Washington Park Aide? Watch.
There are positions open all over the state of Washington, so, you can choose a park close to you. Or, if you prefer, explore a new part of the Evergreen state. If you're interested, apply now.
