If you're like me, you love everything about space but never want to go there yourself!

I am so intrigued by the exploration of our galaxy and beyond, but I wouldn't be brave enough to go on a spaceship heading into orbit anytime soon! According to Axios..

Washington State is becoming a hub for advancing space technology

Here's the cool thing: It turns out our beautiful state is rapidly transforming into the "Silicon Valley of Space," a true hub in the commercial space race. Pretty amazing, right?

And you know who’s helping frontline employees trade those warehouse gigs for cosmic careers?

Our old friends at Amazon! That’s right, the company that brings everything from cat food to couture right to your door is now helping people reach for the stars. Literally!

Picture this: Redmond-based companies are responsible for over half the satellites currently zipping around Earth!

We're talking big business, big jobs – 13,000 of them statewide, generating a whopping $4.6 billion in economic activity. Cha-ching!

And here's where it gets truly inspiring. Amazon, through its education benefits, partners with institutions like Lake Washington Institute of Technology.

They're helping train a whole new generation of satellite-savvy workers for their Project Kuiper and beyond. Can you imagine?

One recent graduate, Dezmond Hernandez, went from earning about $15 an hour in a fulfillment center to testing satellites in a space simulation lab, with his salary more than doubling!

Now that's what I call a glow-up!

He said it’s "life-changing," and honestly, I believe him.

So, if you’ve ever looked up at the night sky and wondered, 'What if?', well, darling, Amazon and Washington state might just have your answer.

It's truly out of this world!"

