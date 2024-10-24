WA State Counselor Under Review For Inappropriate Behavior

A Washington State mental health counselor is suspended due to crossing professional boundaries.

According to a statement, the King County counselor is accused of having a romantic relationship with a patient. On Monday, October 21st state health officials suspended former mental health counselor Anca Boudreaux, pending further legal action.

The counselor is accused of unprofessional conduct.

The statement alleges Boudreaux "committed unprofessional conduct when she crossed professional boundaries and exhibited unprofessional conduct by engaging in a romantic relationship with a patient."

Boudreaux cannot practice in Washington until the charges against her are resolved. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

Anyone who believes a heath care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-4700 to report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

According to the American Psychological Association, psychologists are to wait at least two years since they discontinued their treatment with a patient before getting into a romantic relationship. However, many claim that a romantic relationship with a patient is NEVER acceptable.

