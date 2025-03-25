I've never been the 'crafty' type, and I don't have any skills when it comes to constructing or cooking and marketing something homemade. Nor do I have a secret family recipe for a baked good I could sell online.

But, you might be surprised at the thousands of people in WA State who are and who do make a good living at making, marketing, and selling their own products.

In an era of mass-produced goods, Washington's artisans stand out by creating products with care, authenticity, and a personal touch.

Products like organic skin care, hand forged knives, artisan chocolates- these makers infuse their craft with passion.

I stumbled across this site and was quite impressed.

Meet the Makers of WA State is an organization that showcases local Washington State-made products.

I love going to the local Farmer's Markets and seeing all the different crafts locally made and the food locally grown.

No matter which side of the state you live on, you'll find dozens of really wonderful producers of all kinds of goods for us all to enjoy.

From Woodinville Whiskey to Hot Mama Salsa and everything in between, there is much to see and enjoy!

So, if you've been making homemade Christmas gifts for years or you spend long hours in your garage tinkering away at your latest masterpiece, maybe it's time you have your goods showcased.

Supporting Washington local makers, means investing in local economies, sustainability, and one of a kind goods you won't find anywhere else.

Send me an app chat and let me know the Washington made products you enjoy the most!