Mark your calendar to take advantage of FREE days in Washington state parks when NO Discover Pass is needed.

Washington public land agencies have designated 12 days in 2026 for people to enjoy all the beauty and activites our parks have to offer.

2026 FREE Days at Washington State Parks

Thursday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes

Monday, Jan. 19 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s Birthday

Thursday, March 19 – State Parks 113th Birthday

Wednesday, April 22 – Earth Day

Saturday – Sunday, June 6-7 – Free Fishing Weekend

Friday, June 19 – Juneteenth

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day

Saturday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Any of the above dates would be perfect for a free-park adventure with the family or solo. If you're like me, and have no idea of which park you'd like to visit, Find Parks may be helpful.

There are more than 140 parks, trails, historic sites, and properties to explore in Washington. And, if you're looking to camp, stay in a vacation rental, or cabin be sure to check out the Rent a Place page.

Discover Pass Free Days Allow You to Try Before You Buy the Pass.

Personally, I'm a fan of the Discover Pass. It's $45, and provides you unlimited access to millions of acres of unforgettable nature in Washington state. The pass allows you unlimited day-use parking. The pass is valid for a year from the month it's purchased.

The Discover Pass supports recreation and conservation opportunities, keeps bathrooms cleaned and trails maintained, cares for the health of forests and helps protect our seashores for generations to come.