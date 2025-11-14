12 Free Days Coming to WA State Parks in 2026

Canva

Mark your calendar to take advantage of FREE days in Washington state parks when NO Discover Pass is needed.

Washington public land agencies have designated 12 days in 2026 for people to enjoy all the beauty and activites our parks have to offer.

2026 FREE Days at Washington State Parks

  • Thursday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes
  • Monday, Jan. 19 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • Monday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s Birthday
  • Thursday, March 19 – State Parks 113th Birthday
  • Wednesday, April 22 – Earth Day
  • Saturday – Sunday, June 6-7 – Free Fishing Weekend
  • Friday, June 19 – Juneteenth
  • Sunday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s Birthday
  • Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Any of the above dates would be perfect for a free-park adventure with the family or solo. If you're like me, and have no idea of which park you'd like to visit, Find Parks may be helpful.

There are more than 140 parks, trails, historic sites, and properties to explore in Washington. And, if you're looking to camp, stay in a vacation rental, or cabin be sure to check out the Rent a Place page.

Discover Pass Free Days Allow You to Try Before You Buy the Pass.

Personally, I'm a fan of the Discover Pass. It's $45, and provides you unlimited access to millions of acres of unforgettable nature in Washington state. The pass allows you unlimited day-use parking. The pass is valid for a year from the month it's purchased.

The Discover Pass supports recreation and conservation opportunities, keeps bathrooms cleaned and trails maintained, cares for the health of forests and helps protect our seashores for generations to come. 

Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items with you. You'll be glad you did.

