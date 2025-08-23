Items People Are Now Banned From Bringing Into the WA State Fair
Heads up, people! Officially into fair season, believe it or not, there are some items you CANNOT take onto the fairgrounds.
The Washington State Fair is about to get underway from August 29th though September 21st. Thi syear marks 125 years of historic traditions, special moments, ad the biggest party in the state!
As One of the Largest Fairs in the Country, the 20-Day Event Promises to Deliver Fun!
For safety, just like the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo, some items are prohibited at the Washington State Fair.
Items People Are Prohibited From Bringing Into the 2025 Washington State Fair
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
If you have any questions, you can call the fair office at (253) 845-1771. The Washington State Fair is at 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup WA 98371
Bag Searches are Mandatory at Large Public Events
Pack your patience as you enter the fairgrounds. Recently, at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo, while security was going through my fanny-pack, I was reminded of security at larger arenas. In some, such as Climate Pledge, and Lumen Field, clear bag policies are in place. Small clutches, purses, or wallets not to exceed a certain size are allowed.
Always check with the venue before you attend. I once had to throw away a brand new fanny pack because it was too large. Clear bag policies are in place for increased security and faster entry.
While I agree with the clear bag policy at concerts, I'm really glad it isn't in place for fairs, yet. The Washington State Fair is committed to ensuring the safety of the community.
