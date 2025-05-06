Like many of you here in Washington, I've been keeping a close eye on things. The latest economic news, well, it gives me a bit of a knot in my stomach, but I'm not throwing in the towel just yet.

The Federal Reserve's latest report paints a picture of our region, Washington, and our neighbors, hitting a bit of a speed bump.

We're seeing slower growth, and it's hard to ignore the headlines about layoffs, especially in the tech sector. And goodness knows, the cost of everything just keeps creeping up.

It seems folks are being a bit more careful with their spending, and you can't blame them when every dollar has to stretch further.

What really caught my attention was the mention of businesses facing higher prices because of these tariffs. It feels like we're all getting squeezed. And that means businesses are finding it difficult to meet their overhead.

The housing market, which has been so intense for so long, seems to be cooling off.

It's tough to hear about developers hitting pause on projects and some folks struggling to pay their rent.

With our local leaders trying to tackle housing shortages and empty office spaces, this economic slowdown certainly throws a wrench in the works.

Now, I know this might sound a little gloomy, but I truly believe in the resilience of our community.

We've weathered storms before, and we'll do it again. We need to support our local businesses and look out for each other.

It might be a bumpy ride for a bit, but I'm holding onto hope that we can navigate this and come out stronger on the other side.



