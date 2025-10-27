Canva Canva loading...

Due to recent heavy mountain snow in the Cascades, now's the perfect time to go over what the law is, for winter driving in Washington State. It may surprise some people, that chains are a MUST when driving over mounatin passes. If you're caught driving without chains, you could be fined.

From November 1 to April 1, Chains Must Be Carried on All Mountain Passes.

Regardless of road conditions or advisories, when traveling in higher elevations, all drivers must have approved traction tires and carry chains. When signs say "Chains Required"...You must install them.

According to WSDOT, all vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds must carry at least two extra tire chains.

The extra chains may be needed when road conditions worsen, or if chains break or may be unusable. It's best to always be ready for snow and ice.

What's the Fine for Driving Without Chains in Washington State?

The Washington State Patrol reminds motorists that anyone caught crossing mountain passes without chains faces a $500 fine. Do yourself a favor, and purchase chains today.

• Applying chains can see overwhelming to some of us. A good rule of thumb is to practice applying chains at home, before you leave for your destination.

• Always check statewide pass conditions at WSDOT before heading out.

For more on installing tire chains, and winter driving tips, watch the video courtesy of WSDOT.

If you haven't already, plan on purchasing tire chains for your vehicle. You don't want to get caught without them.

