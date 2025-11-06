Starbucks unionized workers have voted to go on strike, nationwide on Red Cup Day.

Starbucks Workers United are organizing the strike, as members are pushing to secure a contract offering better pay and more flexible hours.

An Overwhelming 92% of Union Members Voted to Authorize the Strike.

According to Starbucks Workers United, while their union contract is reportedly close to the finish line, there are a number of stalled issues. The top three unaddressed demands are:

• Better hours to improve staffing.

• Higher take-home pay, so we can pay our bills.

• Resolving hundreds of unfair labor practice charges for union busting.

The Strike Would Start on Thursday, November 13th, Red Cup Day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The popular promotional day has been a Starbucks tradition since 2018, and is one of the busiest days of the year for Starbucks.

READ MORE: Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Hubby's Pizza Bandits

So far, 25 + cities are planning to strike, if union baristas don't see new proposals and progress toward a final contract, addressing pay, hours, and staffing issues.

“Union baristas mean business and are ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract and end Starbucks’ unfair labor practices,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and 15-year veteran barista. “We want Starbucks to succeed, but turning the company around and bringing customers back begins with listening to and supporting the baristas who are responsible for the Starbucks experience. If Starbucks keeps stonewalling, they should expect to see their business grind to a halt. The ball is in Starbucks’ court.”

Get our free mobile app

Read more about the possible strike HERE.

Festive to Controversial: Looking Back at Starbucks Holiday Cup Designs From Every Year What was once a fairly plain white cup has turned into an annual holiday tradition for some coffee lovers. Here are some of the most remembered Starbucks holiday cup designs over the years.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll