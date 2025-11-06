Possible Starbucks Stike Looming: What to Know in WA
Starbucks unionized workers have voted to go on strike, nationwide on Red Cup Day.
Starbucks Workers United are organizing the strike, as members are pushing to secure a contract offering better pay and more flexible hours.
An Overwhelming 92% of Union Members Voted to Authorize the Strike.
According to Starbucks Workers United, while their union contract is reportedly close to the finish line, there are a number of stalled issues. The top three unaddressed demands are:
• Better hours to improve staffing.
• Higher take-home pay, so we can pay our bills.
• Resolving hundreds of unfair labor practice charges for union busting.
The Strike Would Start on Thursday, November 13th, Red Cup Day.
The popular promotional day has been a Starbucks tradition since 2018, and is one of the busiest days of the year for Starbucks.
READ MORE: Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find Hubby's Pizza Bandits
So far, 25 + cities are planning to strike, if union baristas don't see new proposals and progress toward a final contract, addressing pay, hours, and staffing issues.
“Union baristas mean business and are ready to do whatever it takes to win a fair contract and end Starbucks’ unfair labor practices,” said Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and 15-year veteran barista. “We want Starbucks to succeed, but turning the company around and bringing customers back begins with listening to and supporting the baristas who are responsible for the Starbucks experience. If Starbucks keeps stonewalling, they should expect to see their business grind to a halt. The ball is in Starbucks’ court.”
Read more about the possible strike HERE.
Festive to Controversial: Looking Back at Starbucks Holiday Cup Designs From Every Year
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Check out the Evolution of the Starbucks Holiday Cups Over Their First 20 Years
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart