Is it true? Do squatters have rights in Washington state? If you discover squatters on your property it can be a nightmare to have them removed. After reading up, I have to admit, I wonder how landlords deal with this possible scenario. What would YOU do if someone moved into your property without permission?

Squatters Have Legal Rights in Washington State

According to tenantcloud.com, squatters can gain legal ownership of a real estate property through a process called Adverse Possession.

A squatter can gain legal ownership of a property in Washington if they have a Color of Title and have occupied it continuously for at least seven years. Without a Color of Title, a squatter must live there uninterrupted for 10 years. This process allows squatters to obtain legal permission to stay on the property.

To Evict Squatters From Your Property, You Need a Declaration Form

Homeowners in Washington need to provide proof of title via a declaration form to show that they legally own the property. The declaration form is required by Washington law allowing police to remove squatters from a property. The legal owner must show:

The squatter is not a tenant or owner and is occupying the property without permission



The property was not abandoned or welcome to the public when the squatter began occupancy



The landlord understands that any false statements made can be used against them by the squatter



Law enforcement cannot be liable for any actions resulting from removing the squatter

If the squatter doesn't provide proof that they have a right to the property, police officers can evict them from the premises and can arrest them for trespassing.

Keep Your Property Safe From Squatters Taking Over:

• Pay your property taxes on time.

• Have a security system installed and monitor your property.

• Screen your tenants, conduct a background check, and credit check

• Address lease violations promptly. Issue a warning and start the eviction process.

• Visit your property often or have a management company check the premises.

• Keep the home looking as though someone lives there.

• Post "NO Trespassing" signs everywhere on the property.

