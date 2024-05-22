Two WA Landmarks Recognized As Top Memorial Sites In America

Two WA landmarks are among the top Memorial Day destinations for U.S. families.

This is amazing, and an excuse to visit this weekend if you don't already have plans for the holiday. According to the Las Vegas-based company MaxTour, which specilaizes in small group excursions, recently surveyed 3,000 families. They were asked where they would most like to spend Memorial Day with their loved ones if distance wasn't a factor.

Surprisingly, 2 landmarks in Washington State made the cut in the list of 125.

Coming in at #67 is Discovery State Park in Seattle. It's the largest in the city.

The 534-acre natural area park occupies most of the former Fort Lawton site.

The site is one of breathtaking majesty. Situated on Magnolia Bluff overlooking Puget Sound, Discovery Park offers spectacular views of both the Cascade and the Olympic Mountain ranges. The secluded site includes two miles of protected tidal beaches as well as open meadow lands, dramatic sea cliffs, forest groves, active sand dunes, thickets and streams.

#28 on the list of best destinations for U.S. Families is the Spokane River Centennial State Park Trail.

This park features a 40-mile trail winding through eastern Washington from Nine Mile Recreation Area on Lake Spokane to the Idaho border. There's a lot to do at the park, including, biking, boating, hiking, swimming, fishing, horseback riding, and more. So, What is #1?

#1 First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Coming in first place, this park offers 20 miles of trails and 1.5 miles of sandy Chesapeake Bay beachfront, perfect for hiking, picnicking, and beach enjoyment in a scenic setting.

Memorial Day is a day for families to spend time together honoring the brave men and women who served our country. The MaxTour survey highlights some of the best destinations in the U.S. where families can pay tribute to their heroes. Hopefully, you'll get the opportunity to observe Memorial Day at one of these sites.

