Caught in the Act: Spokane Police Track Down Stolen SUV

A stolen Dodge Durango from a rental company in Texas was found in Spokane Valley and the driver was arrested. The female driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The SUV was considered stolen because the woman was "too busy" to return it.

Spokane County and Spokane Valley Deputies began looking for a reported stolen Dodge Durango (Florida License Plate) after they were advised of a Real-Time Crime Center Automated License Plate (Flock) Reader (ALPR) Alert.

The Spokane Valley County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year old Mogan A. Jewell on December 5th at 6:45 am. The stolen Durango was spotted on North Argonne Road where Deputies detained the driver and arrested her.

Jewell rented the SUV on October 20th for one-day in Dallas. She was supposed to return it the next day. However, Jewell drove it across the country to Spokane and admitted to officers that she became "too busy" to return it.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspect told Deputies she tried to contact the rental company to extend the rental agreement. She also admitted she received a message from the rental company saying the vehicle would be reported stolen if she didn't return it.

Jewell was driving the SUV rental for 46 days before she was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

