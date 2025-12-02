Is it legal to pass a snowplow in Washington state? The answer may surprise you. There are NO laws that prohibit passing a snowplow in the state of Washington. However, officials with WSDOT highly recommend that you don't.

As Crews Are Busy Clearing Roads, Please Remember to Give Them Plenty of Space.

Should you ever find yourself behind a plow, the ask is that you allow plenty of extra room between them and you. Please remember to:

• Slow down.

• Give road crews plenty of room to work.

• Don't pass a plow, operators have limited visibility of other vehicles and may be throwing snow from either direction.

• Leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

• Give yourself extra room to stop.

Snowplows are equipped with wing plow blades that can extend anywhere from 2 to 10 feet beyond the width of the truck. Attempting to pass a snowplow can be very dangerous. Snowplows are on the road for our safety. Respect them. Let them clear the way for you.

Stay safe.

