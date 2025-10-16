As snow has already fallen in the mountains of Washington state, it seems the stage is set for a successful skiing season. Washington is home to some of the BEST ski resorts.

Heavy snow has already dropped over the Cascades and this means an early start to the Winter season.

According to Snowbrains, Two WA Ski Resorts Have Confirmed Opening Dates.

Crystal Mountain plans to open on November 28, just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend. More than a foot of new snow has already fallen at the base, and the recent storm on Monday, October 13, brought seven more inches overnight. Cold nights have kept snowmaking systems running steadily, helping crews lock in coverage across popular runs.

Aiming for a December 5th opening, Stevens Pass Ski Resort averages 460 inches of snowfall a year. The resort, located on Highway 2 in the Cascade Range, already has more than four inches of snow at mid-mountain. Stevens Pass offers a base elevation of 4,061 feet and a summt of 5,845 giving riders 1,125 of skiable acres.

As snow continues to fall weeks before projected opening dates, this gives seasoned skiers something to look forward to sooner, than later. Fresh powder offers the best conditions on the slopes.

Onthesnow.com Has the Projected Opening Dates for Ski Resorts in Washington.

• Mt. Baker - November 21

• White Pass - November 21

• 49 Degrees North - November 22

• Mission Ridge - November 22

• Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park - November 28

• Bluewood - November 29

• The Summit at Snoqualmie - December 19

• Alpental - December 26

It's important to note that these opening dates are projected and may change.

