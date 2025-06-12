Check your freezers for bags of frozen shrimp. Don't eat it. It may be contaminated.

A Washington State Seafood Company is Recalling 44,500 Lbs of Frozen Shrimp.

Bornstein Seafoods Inc., based in Bellingham, has recalled the frozen shrimp due to possible contamination with Listeria.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall Includes 1-pound and 5-pound bags. The product was distributed to retailers in Washington, Oregon, California, and British Columbia.

The recalled product was in plastic bags with the universal product code: "61433200246."

Specifically, Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat Is Recalled.

The recall was the result of the firm’s routine sampling program and Listeria monocytogenes was detected in an in-process shrimp sample in a food production environment. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as the company continues our root cause investigation as to what caused the problem.

See the Full List of Recalled Products and Their Lot Numbers Below.

What to Do If You Purchased This Product:

• If you purchased the recalled shrimp, you're advised to return it to the business of purchase for a full refund.

• Listeria infection, can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, diarrhea, and other symptoms. It may cause miscarriages or premature delivery during pregnancy.

• Listeria can be fatal for people with weakend immune systems.

• NO illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers with questions may contact the company by email at Andrew@bornstein.com.

