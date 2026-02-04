A man from Othello was sentenced to prison for multiple crimes against a minor.

DNA testing later confirmed he is the father of the child.

28-year old Jesus Antonio Gutierrez-Guerrero was sentenced in Adams County Superior Court on Wednesday, as part of a plea agreement.

In 2021 Gutierrez-Guerrero Was Arrested for Sexual Contact With a Minor.

He admitted to sexual contact with a 13-year old girl at his Othello residence. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to Unlawful Imprisonment with Sexual Motivation, requiring him to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to have NO CONTACT with the victim.

Read More: WSDOT's Kind Act: Finding and Returning Treasured, Lost Memories

In 2022, the Juvenile Victim Ran Away From Her Ephrata Home.

After missing for 18 months, the victim turned up at a hospital in Moses Lake. At 15-years old, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Hospital Staff Notified Law Enforcement of the Suspicious Situation.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez-Guerrero had been with the juvenile victim during her absence and had facilitated her transport to the hospital. DNA testing later confirmed he is the father of the child.

Gutierrez-Guerrero Violated Terms of His Probation.

He fled to Texas, where he was eventually arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in May of 2024. He served 18 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender and crossing state lines.

After his release from federal custody, Gutierrez-Guerrero was extradited back to Adams County to face additional charges, which culminated in today’s sentencing. While this concludes his legal proceedings in Washington, he still has an outstanding felony warrant in Texas for failing to register as a sex offender.

Now an adult, the victim and her baby are reported to be "healthy and thriving."

Get our free mobile app

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton